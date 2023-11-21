Saint Francis Healthcare System to host live nativity

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System will host its annual live nativity on Friday, December 15.

The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Saint Francis Cancer Institute (entrance 6).

Volunteers will take on the role of Mary, Joseph, the wise men, shepherds and angels. There will also be live animals, including cows, camels, four-horn sheep and a donkey.

“This is such a special event. We are honored to follow in Saint Francis of Assisi’s footsteps by providing this free visual reminder for our community. Jesus is the core of everything we do at Saint Francis. He’s what drives us and the reason we celebrate Christmas,” Stacy Huff, executive director of Saint Francis Foundation, said in a release.

According to the release from the healthcare system, parking will be available near the Cancer Institute.

