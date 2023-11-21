Remote Area Medical offers free, 2-day health clinic in Mayfield, Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Remote Area Medical (RAM) will hold a a free, two-day clinic on the first weekend of December in Mayfield, Kentucky.

RAM, a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics, will be set up at the Mayfield High School, located at 1700 Douthitt Street, from Dec. 2 through Dec. 3.

According to a spokesperson for RAM, this clinic is in collaboration with Kentucky Association of Health Plans.

Dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. All RAM services are free and no ID is required.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services.

For more information, please visit www.ramusa.org or call (865) 579-1530.

Click here to visit the Facebook Event for this clinic.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.