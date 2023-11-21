Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Remote Area Medical offers free, 2-day health clinic in Mayfield, Ky.

Remote Area Medical (RAM) will hold a a free, two-day clinic on the first weekend of December...
Remote Area Medical (RAM) will hold a a free, two-day clinic on the first weekend of December in Mayfield, Kentucky.(soure: RAM)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Remote Area Medical (RAM) will hold a a free, two-day clinic on the first weekend of December in Mayfield, Kentucky.

RAM, a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics, will be set up at the Mayfield High School, located at 1700 Douthitt Street, from Dec. 2 through Dec. 3.

According to a spokesperson for RAM, this clinic is in collaboration with Kentucky Association of Health Plans.

Dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. All RAM services are free and no ID is required.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services.

For more information, please visit www.ramusa.org or call (865) 579-1530.

Click here to visit the Facebook Event for this clinic.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened when the driver of...
Two injured after UTV hits deer in Dunklin County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash...
Altenburg man killed in Scott County motorcycle crash
Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday...
‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ actress Suzanne Shepherd dead at 89, reports say

Latest News

Increased family time, traveling across the country to see relatives, cooking for 20+ people,...
Dealing with holiday stress
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
SIH donated multiple Stop the Bleed Kit’s to Harrisburg Middle School.
SIH donates multiple Stop the Bleed Kits to one southern Ill. school
Missouri's Medicaid program is administered by MO HealthNet, which is headquartered in...
Missouri’s access to full-year of postpartum Medicaid benefits extended