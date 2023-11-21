Heartland Votes
NAACP of Alexander, Pulaski Co. to host free community dinner

By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDER, PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Alexander/Pulaski County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will be hosting a free community dinner in December.

According to a spokesperson, this event will be held on Saturday, December 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

The NAACP has organized two locations for this event to ensure that as many community members as possible can attend.

The first location is the Richland Terrace Community Center, located at 130 Richland Terrace in Mounds, Illinois.

The second location is the Harvest Christian Church, located at 727 37th Street in Cairo, Ill.

This is a free dinner, and it is open to the public.

