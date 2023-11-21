Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating storage building fire

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that happened at a group of...
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that happened at a group of storage buildings Monday evening.(Source: Raycom Media)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that happened at a group of storage buildings Monday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, crews were called to 3115 Olivet Church Road for a structure fire at 6:50 pm. on November 20.

The structures were storage buildings located on the back side of the property.

Concord Fire Department and Paducah Fire Department came to the scene to extinguish the fire.

Paducah Police, McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to assist.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 444-4719.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened when the driver of...
Two injured after UTV hits deer in Dunklin County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash...
Altenburg man killed in Scott County motorcycle crash
Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday...
‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ actress Suzanne Shepherd dead at 89, reports say

Latest News

The first steps toward a new monument in Cape Girardeau were made at today’s city council...
City council discusses new monument in Cape Girardeau
This special device, called YONDR, is a secured, fabric pouch that will store the phones for...
Cape Girardeau school board votes in favor of new cell phone policy
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican appointed to succeed Eric Schmitt, sits...
Missouri AG criticized for “looking into” Musk media dispute
The Marion VA Health Care System will host a Veteran Resource Fair – Town Hall on the campus of...
Marion VA Health Care System to host Veteran Resource Fair at JALC