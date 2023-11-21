McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating storage building fire

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that happened at a group of storage buildings Monday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, crews were called to 3115 Olivet Church Road for a structure fire at 6:50 pm. on November 20.

The structures were storage buildings located on the back side of the property.

Concord Fire Department and Paducah Fire Department came to the scene to extinguish the fire.

Paducah Police, McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to assist.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 444-4719.

