Marion VA Health Care System to host Veteran Resource Fair at JALC

By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion VA Health Care System will host a Veteran Resource Fair – Town Hall on the campus of John A Logan College next month.

It will take place on Wednesday, December 13 at JALC’s Building C Rooms 104 and 105 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Veterans are encouraged to attend to enroll in VA Health Care, initiate claims for VA Benefits and to learn about the services available to them, their family and caregivers.

Click here for more information, or visit the Marion VA Health Care System Facebook page.

