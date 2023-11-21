Jersey numbers retired for Murray State University football legends

(KFVS) - Murray State Athletics honored two of its legendary figures, Don Clayton and Dennis Jackson, during the pregame activities of their final football game of 2023. This event took place at Roy Stewart Stadium on November 18.

Don Clayton, an All-America running back from 1971-74, is celebrated for holding the Racers’ career rushing record, nearly 50 years after setting it. Hailing from Malden, Missouri, he chose Murray State over Power-5 conference teams. Clayton’s time with the Racers spanned the transition from Cutchin Stadium to Roy Stewart Stadium. He was inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame in 1981. His jersey number 21 was spotlighted in the event.

Dennis Jackson, a trailblazing athlete, became the first Black student-athlete at Murray State in 1960, excelling in football and track & field. He earned All-Ohio Valley Conference honors in both sports and was inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame in 2007. Beyond his athletic achievements, Jackson had a significant career as a teacher and administrator in the Paducah school system and was a renowned high school basketball official in Kentucky. His jersey number 25 was also spotlighted.

These celebrations add to the legacy of retired jerseys in Murray State Football. Previously, Larry Tillman’s No. 10 and Michael Proctor’s No. 11 had been retired. Tillman, who played from 1966-69, was notable for being an all-conference player in both defense and offense and later served as an Army Ranger. Proctor, playing from 1986-89, set a career record for passing yards at Murray State and was a two-time All-OVC selection.

