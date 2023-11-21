Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Jersey numbers retired for Murray State University football legends

The jersey numbers of Don Clayton and Dennis Jackson were retired.
The jersey numbers of Don Clayton and Dennis Jackson were retired.(Murray State University)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Murray State Athletics honored two of its legendary figures, Don Clayton and Dennis Jackson, during the pregame activities of their final football game of 2023. This event took place at Roy Stewart Stadium on November 18.

Don Clayton, an All-America running back from 1971-74, is celebrated for holding the Racers’ career rushing record, nearly 50 years after setting it. Hailing from Malden, Missouri, he chose Murray State over Power-5 conference teams. Clayton’s time with the Racers spanned the transition from Cutchin Stadium to Roy Stewart Stadium. He was inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame in 1981. His jersey number 21 was spotlighted in the event.

Dennis Jackson, a trailblazing athlete, became the first Black student-athlete at Murray State in 1960, excelling in football and track & field. He earned All-Ohio Valley Conference honors in both sports and was inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame in 2007. Beyond his athletic achievements, Jackson had a significant career as a teacher and administrator in the Paducah school system and was a renowned high school basketball official in Kentucky. His jersey number 25 was also spotlighted.

These celebrations add to the legacy of retired jerseys in Murray State Football. Previously, Larry Tillman’s No. 10 and Michael Proctor’s No. 11 had been retired. Tillman, who played from 1966-69, was notable for being an all-conference player in both defense and offense and later served as an Army Ranger. Proctor, playing from 1986-89, set a career record for passing yards at Murray State and was a two-time All-OVC selection.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New CDL testing procedures coming to Missouri
New CDL testing procedures coming to Missouri
This special device, called YONDR, is a secured, fabric pouch that will store the phones for...
Cape Girardeau school board votes in favor of new cell phone policy
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A nursing home resident in Illinois has been charged with murdering another resident during a...
Nursing home resident charged with murder
Charles A. King, 40, of Granite City, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated...
Man accused of leading officers on high-speed, motorcycle chase; holding woman against her will in Franklin Co., Ill.

Latest News

The Budweiser Clydesdales hitch team is in Marion, Ill. for the week.
Budweiser clydesdales in Marion, Ill.; will appear in parade
From left: Korey and Jennifer Adams face criminal charges after a state audit discovered more...
Couple charged with stealing from Dunklin Co. Sewer District
Heartland Afternoon’s Jeffrey Bullard and Cassie Campbell put their shopping skills to the test...
Heartland Afternoon’s Thanksgiving Shopping Challenge
Health Department Administrator Emily Goodwin said the department was able to buy the mobile...
Butler Co. Health Dept. hopes new mobile unit helps accessibility