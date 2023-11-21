Heartland nonprofits prepare for Thanksgiving

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Area nonprofits are hard at work helping those in need of a warm meal for Thanksgiving.

The need also goes beyond the holiday season.

“When people have empty bellies, everything else empty in them,” Salvation Army Captain Lily Reinier told us.

When you’ve got a Thanksgiving guest list in the hundreds, you’re going to need a lot of food and support.

“This is a community involvement, the man hours that go behind this, it takes a lot of work ahead of time, especially when you think about the 400 people we’re serving,” she added

Reinier joined volunteers preparing 30,000 donated turkeys for Thursday’s feast. One of them is her mom, down from Iowa where she usually donates her time.

“They’re not doing a turkey dinner up there this year, partly because I’m not there, so I came down to visit my daughter and guess what I’m doing...we’re doing turkeys,” Reinier’s mother said.

“When you are having problems buying lunch meat, it’s hard to think about putting a big turkey on the table to feed your family,” Heather Collier, with the SEMO Food Bank, said.

She told us many food pantries and nonprofits do most of their fundraising right now.

“The holidays are the time where people are feeling especially generous,” she added.

They know the need will only grow into the new year.

“You start thinking about January and February, when heat costs start going up and utility bills, and so people that are getting by right now, they start to struggle after the holidays,” Collier said.

Captain Reinier said everyone is welcome to join them Thursday, whether it’s to enjoy a hot meal or to help serve the community as a volunteer.

“...help as many people as we can. Hopefully, until the food runs out...we’ll serve as many as we can.”

The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau will serve its Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers are welcome starting at 10:30 a.m.

