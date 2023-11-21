Heartland Afternoon’s Thanksgiving Shopping Challenge

Heartland Votes
Jeffrey and Cassie take on the Grocery Store Challenge on Heartland Afternoon at 3 p.m.
By Rachel Grubbs
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - With fewer than 48 hours to go until Turkey Day, Heartland Afternoon’s Jeffrey Bullard and Cassie Campbell put their shopping skills to the test by racing to fill their cart with the most Thanksgiving dinner essentials in a short amount of time.

As the two-minute timer counted down the seconds, Jeffrey and Cassie hurried through Harp’s Food Stores in Jackson, Missouri, tossing items into their carts.

Jeffrey Bullard takes on Cassie Campbell in the Heartland Afternoon Grocery Store Challenge.
Jeffrey Bullard takes on Cassie Campbell in the Heartland Afternoon Grocery Store Challenge.

While both contestants got off to a great start, Jeffrey quickly hit a bump when looking for the turkey, the most important part of the meal.

When time ran out, Jeffrey’s final Thanksgiving menu included the following items:

  • Rolls
  • Chili
  • Refried beans
  • Lasagna
  • Stuffing
  • Bananas
  • Turkey
  • Potatoes

Cassie’s final menu included:

  • Rolls
  • Green beans
  • Baked beans
  • Stuffing
  • Cornbread
  • Potatoes
  • Turkey
  • Ham

When the moment of truth came, the store’s manager declared Cassie the winner for a more “complete” meal with vegetables. However, he pointed out that both contestants neglected to include any sort of dessert.

Jeffrey initially challenged that ruling with the argument he chose refried beans, but to no avail. “I’m still trying to figure that one out,” said the store manager.

Jeffrey and Cassie left it up to their viewers: Whose house would you go to for Thanksgiving, if you had to eat what they put in their carts?

