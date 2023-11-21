First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Today will be a chilly, cloudy and breezy day as Monday’s wet weather system moves off to the east. There could be a little fog and some sprinkles or drizzle in the morning, but mainly just a chilly and cloudy day with air temps stuck around 50°. Clouds look to hang around overnight and even into the day on Wednesday. Models indicate gradual clearing from NW to SE on Wednesday afternoon.

Thanksgiving Day continues to look like a relatively pleasant day; cool but mainly sunny and not too windy. A weak system will pass to our south on Friday, but should leave us alone. The next precip day for our area still looks to be Sunday…with a good chance of some light rain moving through. Precip should be all rain in the KFVS area, but there could be some winter precip over the upper Midwest so travel could be impacted.

