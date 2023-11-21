First Alert: Cloudy & chilly

(KFVS) - Today will be a chilly, cloudy and breezy.

Afternoon highs will be stuck around 50 degrees.

There could be a little fog and some sprinkles or drizzle in the morning.

Clouds look to hang around overnight and into Wednesday.

Afternoon highs will again be around 50 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day continues to look like a relatively pleasant day.

It will be cool, but mainly sunny and not too windy.

A weak system will pass to our south on Friday, but shouldn’t be an issue for the Heartland.

The next chance for rain still looks to be Sunday, with a good chance of some light rain moving through.

This system could bring some wintry precipitation over the upper Midwest, so travel could be an issue.

