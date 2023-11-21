Cool and cloudy today, sunshine around the corner

Good afternoon, it is a chilly and cloudy day across the Heartland. Temperatures will slowly decrease throughout the afternoon, reaching the mid 30s by tonight. High pressure working towards the region will help to bring the sunshine out slightly more tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the lower 50s for Wednesday. Thanksgiving is looking great! Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 50s and lots of sunshine. It will become chilly once the sun goes down, tracking lows near freezing for Thursday evening.

If your trying to make shopping plans on Friday, grab the warm coats, hats, gloves, and anything else to help keep you warm. Heading out the door Friday morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s. It will gradually get warmer back into the lower 50s for Friday afternoon. As of now, it looks like we will be staying dry until Sunday.

