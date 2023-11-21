City council discusses new monument in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The first steps toward a new monument in Cape Girardeau were made at today’s city council meeting.

The Rex Rust Dance of Life monument is planned to be built at the Lexington roundabout.

And it is one step closer to reality thanks to the decision to partner with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

Currently there is no estimated date for when the monument will be finished as funds still need to be secured to start the installation.

