Butler Co. Health Dept. hopes new mobile unit helps accessibility

By Madison Steward
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Bringing health care to you, that’s the goal behind the new mobile health unit in Poplar Bluff.

Health Department Administrator Emily Goodwin said the department was able to buy the mobile health unit through a grant.

“We purchased a mobile unit basically to take public health on the road.”

She said it’s equipped to bring a variety of services to rural communities.

“We’ll be able to offer vaccine clinics, testing clinics, offsite STI testing and hopefully in the future WIC mobile clinics,” she explained.

James Harlan is on the health department’s board of trustees.

He said the mobile unit removes a big barrier that keeps people from health care.

“It’s mobile, so we can go to where the people are. Some people just can’t get out, so we can get the hospital to them,” said Harlan.

Goodin said they’re excited for people to start benefiting from the new resource.

“We see a good need to go out into our community and offer these services, transportation it is a big issue in this area so we will be able to offer these services to our community,” Goodin continued.

The health department hopes to have the mobile unit on the road by the first of the year.

They’ll post the schedule on their Facebook page

