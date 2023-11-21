Big South-OVC Football Association announces all-conference & annual award winners

(KFVS) - The Big South-OVC Football Association has announced its annual award winners and all-conference teams for the 2023 season, based on votes by head coaches and communications directors.

Bryant’s junior quarterback Zevi Eckhaus, who was also a Walter Payton Award finalist, was named Offensive Player of the Year. He led Bryant to a winning season, ranking high nationally in several offensive categories and setting multiple records.

Tennessee State’s senior defensive lineman Terrell Allen, a Buck Buchanan Award finalist, was named Defensive Player of the Year. Allen led the FCS in sacks and tackles for loss, contributing significantly to Tennessee State’s first winning season since 2017.

Eastern Illinois’ second-year coach Chris Wilkerson, who turned the team’s fortunes around and led them to an 8-3 record, was named Coach of the Year.

Eastern Illinois running back MJ Flowers, who ranked second nationally among freshmen in rushing yards was named Offensive Freshman of the Year.

Tennessee State defensive lineman Eriq George and Robert Morris cornerback Jermarian Jackson were named Co-Defensive Freshmen of the Year.

UT Martin’s sophomore punter/kicker Aidan Laros, who led the FCS in punting average and also performed well in kicking duties was named Special Teams Player of the Year.

Gardner-Webb graduate student linebacker William McRainey, who excelled academically and was a key player on the field, was named Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

The Big South-OVC first and second all-conference teams were also announced, recognizing 71 players. UT Martin led with 13 selections, followed by Bryant, Eastern Illinois, and Gardner-Webb with 10 each. An All-Academic Team was also announced, featuring one honoree from each of the 10 Association members.

