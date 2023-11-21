Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Big South-OVC Football Association announces all-conference & annual award winners

The Big South-OVC Football Association has announced its annual award winners and...
The Big South-OVC Football Association has announced its annual award winners and all-conference teams for the 2023 season, based on votes by head coaches and communications directors.(Ohio Valley Conference)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The Big South-OVC Football Association has announced its annual award winners and all-conference teams for the 2023 season, based on votes by head coaches and communications directors.

Bryant’s junior quarterback Zevi Eckhaus, who was also a Walter Payton Award finalist, was named Offensive Player of the Year. He led Bryant to a winning season, ranking high nationally in several offensive categories and setting multiple records.

Tennessee State’s senior defensive lineman Terrell Allen, a Buck Buchanan Award finalist, was named Defensive Player of the Year. Allen led the FCS in sacks and tackles for loss, contributing significantly to Tennessee State’s first winning season since 2017.

Eastern Illinois’ second-year coach Chris Wilkerson, who turned the team’s fortunes around and led them to an 8-3 record, was named Coach of the Year.

Eastern Illinois running back MJ Flowers, who ranked second nationally among freshmen in rushing yards was named Offensive Freshman of the Year.

Tennessee State defensive lineman Eriq George and Robert Morris cornerback Jermarian Jackson were named Co-Defensive Freshmen of the Year.

UT Martin’s sophomore punter/kicker Aidan Laros, who led the FCS in punting average and also performed well in kicking duties was named Special Teams Player of the Year.

Gardner-Webb graduate student linebacker William McRainey, who excelled academically and was a key player on the field, was named Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

The Big South-OVC first and second all-conference teams were also announced, recognizing 71 players. UT Martin led with 13 selections, followed by Bryant, Eastern Illinois, and Gardner-Webb with 10 each. An All-Academic Team was also announced, featuring one honoree from each of the 10 Association members.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New CDL testing procedures coming to Missouri
New CDL testing procedures coming to Missouri
This special device, called YONDR, is a secured, fabric pouch that will store the phones for...
Cape Girardeau school board votes in favor of new cell phone policy
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A nursing home resident in Illinois has been charged with murdering another resident during a...
Nursing home resident charged with murder
Charles A. King, 40, of Granite City, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated...
Man accused of leading officers on high-speed, motorcycle chase; holding woman against her will in Franklin Co., Ill.

Latest News

The Budweiser Clydesdales hitch team is in Marion, Ill. for the week.
Budweiser clydesdales in Marion, Ill.; will appear in parade
From left: Korey and Jennifer Adams face criminal charges after a state audit discovered more...
Couple charged with stealing from Dunklin Co. Sewer District
Heartland Afternoon’s Jeffrey Bullard and Cassie Campbell put their shopping skills to the test...
Heartland Afternoon’s Thanksgiving Shopping Challenge
The jersey numbers of Don Clayton and Dennis Jackson were retired.
Jersey numbers retired for Murray State University football legends
Health Department Administrator Emily Goodwin said the department was able to buy the mobile...
Butler Co. Health Dept. hopes new mobile unit helps accessibility