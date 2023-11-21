Annual tree lighting to be held at National Shrine in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The public is invited to the annual tree lighting event at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville, Missouri on December 3, 2023.

Vincentian Marian Youth Mass will be at 5:00 p.m.

This will be followed by the tree lighting at 6:00 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item for the Ladies of Charity Food Pantry.

Anyone with questions can call 1-800-264-6279 or email at ammfather@amm.org.

You can also visit Association of the Miraculous Medal Facebook page.

