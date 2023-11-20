Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Woman injured in Graves County crash

Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to State Route 94 West near...
Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to State Route 94 West near the intersection of Justus Road, in the Water Valley area, for a single-vehicle injury collision(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATER VALLEY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Murray woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Graves County, Kentucky.

Around 2:18 p.m. on November 18, deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to State Route 94 West near the intersection of Justus Road, in the Water Valley area, for a single-vehicle injury collision.

The investigation determined that 62-year-old Tina Lovett was driving a 2005 Jeep Liberty, traveling east on KY 94W. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lovett had drifted off the south side of the roadway.

Lovett overcorrected the vehicle, causing her to cross the roadway, and enter the North side ditch. The vehicle then struck a standing tree, a stump, and a fallen tree, causing the vehicle to overturn on the passenger’s side.

Lovett was transported by Mayfield-Graves County EMS to an out-of-county hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash...
Altenburg man dies after motorcycle crash in Scott County
Three Portageville residents were hospitalized after their vehicle crashed and overturned...
2 adults, 1 teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Pemiscot County
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
The crash occurred as the first vehicle was traveling south bound on the north bound shoulder...
Puxico woman injured in Butler County crash

Latest News

[FILE PHOTO] The 30-foot Christmas tree will be located at the corner of Broadway and Fountain.
Christmas tree lighting in Cape Girardeau set for Nov. 24
A man from Paducah, Kentucky was arrested early Sunday morning after leading a Calloway County...
Man leads deputy on high-speed chase, strikes vehicle
The driver was eastbound on KY-348 when a deer entered his lane. The driver tried to avoid the...
Symsonia man charged with DUI after injury collision involving a juvenile
A man is in custody after he led police on a chase in Calloway County, Kentucky
Police chase in Calloway County, Ky.