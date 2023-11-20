Two people injured after UTV strikes deer in Dunklin County

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were injured after their vehicle struck a deer in Dunklin County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash occurred around 5:25 p.m. on November 19. The crash location was on County Road 401, two miles west of Kennett.

The crash occurred as the vehicle, a 2020 Can-Am Defender, struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle then ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, 56-year-old Donald J. Collins, and the passenger, 21-year-old Mary G. Collins, were both injured in crash. Both were taken by ambulance to the St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Donald Collins received minor injuries and Mary Collins received moderate injuries. Both were using a safety device.

