Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Two people injured after UTV strikes deer in Dunklin County

The crash occurred as the vehicle, a 2020 Can-Am Defender, struck a deer in the roadway. The...
The crash occurred as the vehicle, a 2020 Can-Am Defender, struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle then ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree(WHSV)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were injured after their vehicle struck a deer in Dunklin County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash occurred around 5:25 p.m. on November 19. The crash location was on County Road 401, two miles west of Kennett.

The crash occurred as the vehicle, a 2020 Can-Am Defender, struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle then ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, 56-year-old Donald J. Collins, and the passenger, 21-year-old Mary G. Collins, were both injured in crash. Both were taken by ambulance to the St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Donald Collins received minor injuries and Mary Collins received moderate injuries. Both were using a safety device.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash...
Altenburg man dies after motorcycle crash in Scott County
Three Portageville residents were hospitalized after their vehicle crashed and overturned...
2 adults, 1 teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Pemiscot County
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
The crash occurred as the first vehicle was traveling south bound on the north bound shoulder...
Puxico woman injured in Butler County crash

Latest News

Southern Illinois University Football receives an at-large bid to the FCS Playoffs.
SIU Football receives bid to FCS Playoffs
A man from Paducah, Kentucky was arrested early Sunday morning after leading a Calloway County...
Man leads deputy on high-speed chase, strikes vehicle
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash...
Altenburg man dies after motorcycle crash in Scott County
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland