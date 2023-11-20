Heartland Votes
Travel tips ahead of Thanksgiving

According to AAA, nearly 1 million Missourians will travel by car this Thanksgiving.
By Madison Steward
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With Thanksgiving just days away, many of you may be getting ready to hit the road to see family and friends.

Linda Ewbank is one of them.

“I’m headed to Hendersonville Tennessee which is north Nashville,” she told us.

If you’re like Ewbank and planning to road trip this week, there are some steps you can take to make sure you get to your destination safely.

Matt Seyer is the owner of Seyer’s Garage in Cape Girardeau.

He recommended giving your car a thorough inspection.

“When they check it over they need to make sure they check all the fluids, check the wiper blades make sure they are in good shape, all the lights are good and, like I said, your tires are aired up nothing looks out of proportion,” said Seyer

Seyer said you should stock your cars with essentials.

“It’s not a bad idea to keep extra coats or jackets maybe a blanket or two in there, some water”

And he said planning ahead pays off in the long run.

“It’s to your advantage to make sure you have that before you leave because if you don’t you’ll be waiting on a tow truck.”

