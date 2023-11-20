Symsonia man charged with DUI after injury collision involving a juvenile

SYMSONIA, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was placed under arrest after a vehicle crash in Symsonia that involved a juvenile.

Around 8:47 p.m. on November 18, deputies from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an injury collision on KY-348 West in Symsonia.

Through an investigation, it was determined that 42-year-old Jay Heath was eastbound on KY-348 when a deer entered his lane. Heath tried to avoid the deer before the vehicle he was operating exited the roadway to the left and overturned.

A juvenile was also in the vehicle at the time of the collision. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. Heath was not injured.

It was determined that Heath was under the influence of alcohol and the time of the collision and was placed under arrest. Heath was charged with DUI 1st aggravated circumstance, 1st degree wanton endangerment and traffic offenses.

