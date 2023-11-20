Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Symsonia man charged with DUI after injury collision involving a juvenile

A man is in custody and a child is in the hospital after police responded to a crash in Graves County, Kentucky
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYMSONIA, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was placed under arrest after a vehicle crash in Symsonia that involved a juvenile.

Around 8:47 p.m. on November 18, deputies from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an injury collision on KY-348 West in Symsonia.

Through an investigation, it was determined that 42-year-old Jay Heath was eastbound on KY-348 when a deer entered his lane. Heath tried to avoid the deer before the vehicle he was operating exited the roadway to the left and overturned.

A juvenile was also in the vehicle at the time of the collision. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons. Heath was not injured.

It was determined that Heath was under the influence of alcohol and the time of the collision and was placed under arrest. Heath was charged with DUI 1st aggravated circumstance, 1st degree wanton endangerment and traffic offenses.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash...
Altenburg man dies after motorcycle crash in Scott County
Three Portageville residents were hospitalized after their vehicle crashed and overturned...
2 adults, 1 teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Pemiscot County
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
The crash occurred as the first vehicle was traveling south bound on the north bound shoulder...
Puxico woman injured in Butler County crash

Latest News

[FILE PHOTO] The 30-foot Christmas tree will be located at the corner of Broadway and Fountain.
Christmas tree lighting in Cape Girardeau set for Nov. 24
A man from Paducah, Kentucky was arrested early Sunday morning after leading a Calloway County...
Man leads deputy on high-speed chase, strikes vehicle
Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to State Route 94 West near...
Woman injured in Graves County crash
A man is in custody after he led police on a chase in Calloway County, Kentucky
Police chase in Calloway County, Ky.