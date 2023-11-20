Spend a holiday evening at the Glenn House this December

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Spend a holiday evening at the Glenn House in December.

Every Friday from December 1-22 you can step into an “Elemental Christmas” at the Glenn House. It will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For $10 per person you can stroll through the house in the evening light and enjoy the decorations, holiday magic and live music. Refreshments will be served in the Carriage House.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.