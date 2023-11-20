Heartland Votes
Spend a holiday evening at the Glenn House this December

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Spend a holiday evening at the Glenn House in December.

Every Friday from December 1-22 you can step into an “Elemental Christmas” at the Glenn House. It will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For $10 per person you can stroll through the house in the evening light and enjoy the decorations, holiday magic and live music. Refreshments will be served in the Carriage House.

