Showers and cloudy

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 11/20.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Good afternoon, Heartland. Tracking scattered showers for the afternoon with more widespread rain likely this evening. Not expecting much accumulation but a few areas could see a little over an inch. The rain will slowly move out of the Heartland Tuesday morning leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and lower 50s. Wednesday, the sun will start to come back out and winds will remain calm out of the NW. Thanksgiving Day is looking dry with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs are expected in the upper 50s. Thursday night we are keeping a close eye on our next system which could bring an isolated shower to the Heartland overnight into Friday morning.

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash...
Altenburg man killed in Scott County motorcycle crash
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened when the driver of...
Two injured after UTV hits deer in Dunklin County
Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday...
‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ actress Suzanne Shepherd dead at 89, reports say

