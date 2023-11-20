Showers and cloudy

Good afternoon, Heartland. Tracking scattered showers for the afternoon with more widespread rain likely this evening. Not expecting much accumulation but a few areas could see a little over an inch. The rain will slowly move out of the Heartland Tuesday morning leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and lower 50s. Wednesday, the sun will start to come back out and winds will remain calm out of the NW. Thanksgiving Day is looking dry with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs are expected in the upper 50s. Thursday night we are keeping a close eye on our next system which could bring an isolated shower to the Heartland overnight into Friday morning.

