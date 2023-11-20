Heartland Votes
SEMO Winterfest celebrates university’s 150-year anniversary

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO’s Winterfest will celebrate the university’s 150-year anniversary.

The free event will be on Friday, December 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the pathway between Magill Hall and Brandt Hall.

Organizers say there will be winter-themed displays, holiday lights, a special appearance by Santa Rowdy and more.

Parking will be available at Magill Hall in the science quad.

