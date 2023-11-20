SEMO Winterfest celebrates university’s 150-year anniversary
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO’s Winterfest will celebrate the university’s 150-year anniversary.
The free event will be on Friday, December 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the pathway between Magill Hall and Brandt Hall.
Organizers say there will be winter-themed displays, holiday lights, a special appearance by Santa Rowdy and more.
Parking will be available at Magill Hall in the science quad.
