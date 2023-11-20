Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Reports: Cardinals sign Lance Lynn to one-year contract

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws to the plate during the first inning of...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - With the first major domino in the free-agent starting pitching market falling on Sunday as Aaron Nola returned to the Phillies, it was only a matter of time before the spending spree ramped up across the rest of the league.

The Cardinals jumped into the frenzy with their first notable move on the offseason on Monday, reportedly signing an old friend to a one-year contract.

Multiple outlets reported Monday morning that the Cardinals are in agreement with Lance Lynn on a one-year deal worth in the neighborhood of $10 million in guarantees. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the deal also includes a club option on the 36-year-old right-hander.

The team has not yet announced the deal.

Lynn began the 2023 season with the White Sox, struggling to a 6.47 ERA in 21 starts amid the dysfunction in the Chicago organization. At the trade deadline, the Dodgers picked up Lynn to bolster an ailing rotation. The burly veteran answered the bell, logging a 4.36 ERA in 11 starts down the stretch of the season.

Perhaps more meaningfully for a Cardinal staff desperate to replace several pitchers from last year’s team, Lynn was reliable in taking the ball in 2023, logging 183.2 innings while striking out 191 batters.

This deal reflects a reunion for the Cardinals and Lynn as St. Louis selected the Ole Miss product 38th overall in the 2008 MLB Draft. Lynn debuted with St. Louis in 2011 and remained with the Cardinals through the 2017 season.

Lynn made stops in Minnesota, New York, Texas, Chicago and Los Angeles before now finding his way back to the Cardinals as part of a rebuilt pitching rotation for 2024. While Lynn is the first name secured by the Cardinals in this pivotal offseason for the team, he certainly should not be the last.

St. Louis must overhaul the pitching staff following the departures of Adam Wainwright, Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty, Chris Stratton, Jordan Hicks, Drew VerHagen, Dakota Hudson and Jake Woodford over the past few months. The group combined to log more than 600 innings for last year’s team, so it’s clear that the Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations, John Mozeliak, and his staff have plenty of work left to do in the days and weeks ahead.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash...
Altenburg man killed in Scott County motorcycle crash
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened when the driver of...
Two injured after UTV hits deer in Dunklin County
Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday...
‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ actress Suzanne Shepherd dead at 89, reports say

Latest News

The Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Wednesday at Chase Field to claim their...
Texas Rangers win first World Series
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Tommy Edman dives to catch a fly ball by Houston Astros'...
Edman is the Cardinals’ only Gold Glove finalist as Arenado’s streak ends at 10 straight
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright speaks as he his honored during his retirement ceremony...
Cardinals celebrate Adam Wainwright as his incredible career in St. Louis comes to an end
Cardinals Veteran Righthander Adam Wainwright will not throw another pitch. (Source: KFVS)
Cardinals veteran Wainwright has thrown his last pitch