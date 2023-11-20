Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Rainy start to the week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Showers start to move across southeast Missouri this evening, with scattered and isolated showers continue Monday morning. So by Monday morning, make sure to grab your umbrellas and raincoats. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s, low 60s by the afternoon. The showers will be sporadic throughout the morning, but more consistent by the evening. The showers will start to move out overnight into Tuesday, with a few lingering showers Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday will also be windy, and temperatures will drop to the low 50s, with cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with mornings starting in the low 30s, warming up to the low 50s by the afternoon. Thanksgiving looks to be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s and warm up to the upper 50s. There is a small chance of rain on Friday and Sunday. By Saturday, highs will drop to the upper 40s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash...
Altenburg man dies after motorcycle crash in Scott County
Three Portageville residents were hospitalized after their vehicle crashed and overturned...
2 adults, 1 teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Pemiscot County
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
The crash occurred as the first vehicle was traveling south bound on the north bound shoulder...
Puxico woman injured in Butler County crash

Latest News

Weather generic
Another beautiful weather day
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 11/19
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 11/19
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Calm weekend before rain moves in
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 11/18/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 11/18/23