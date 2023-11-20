Rainy start to the week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Showers start to move across southeast Missouri this evening, with scattered and isolated showers continue Monday morning. So by Monday morning, make sure to grab your umbrellas and raincoats. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s, low 60s by the afternoon. The showers will be sporadic throughout the morning, but more consistent by the evening. The showers will start to move out overnight into Tuesday, with a few lingering showers Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday will also be windy, and temperatures will drop to the low 50s, with cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with mornings starting in the low 30s, warming up to the low 50s by the afternoon. Thanksgiving looks to be partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s and warm up to the upper 50s. There is a small chance of rain on Friday and Sunday. By Saturday, highs will drop to the upper 40s.

