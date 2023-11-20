Rain overnight, dry and cooler tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. Rain will continue to move across the Heartland overnight, especially across our eastern counties. Temperatures will be chilly but remain above average through the overnight hours. Lows by morning will range from the middle 40s northwest to the lower 50s southeast. For your Tuesday we will start off with a few isolated showers but most areas will be dry. It will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Highs temperatures will only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s but with northwesterly winds, the wind chill will be dropping into the upper 30s for much of the day.

As we head towards Thanksgiving conditions look to remain dry. We will see a few clouds early on Wednesday and lots of sunshine for Thanksgiving. Wednesday will be chilly with highs only reaching the upper 40s and lower 50s. Thursday will be much warmer with many areas reaching the middle to upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.