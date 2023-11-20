Heartland Votes
Police investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings in Cape Girardeau

Two separate shooting incidents early Sunday morning, November 19 are under investigation in Cape Girardeau.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two separate shooting incidents early Sunday morning, November 19 are under investigation in Cape Girardeau.

The first investigation began around 1 a.m. when an officer patrolling the 700 block of Broadway Street noticed a large group of people running.

A short time later, officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the area.

Police said the officer found evidence of shots fired.

No injuries or property damage was reported.

This was not the case with the second investigation.

Police were called to the 500 block of Vincent Park Drive in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound.

Officers talked with the victim and learned he had a graze wound on his leg from what appeared to be from a bullet.

The victim told officers he was injured on the 100 block of South Hanover Street.

According to police, this coincided with a ShotSpotter alert around 3:20 a.m.

While investigating, officers reported they found what appears to be a bullet hole in the victim’s vehicle.

Police said both cases are under investigation.

