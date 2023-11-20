Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Now is the best time to plant trees

Elm, Locust and Spring Snow Crabapple were just some of the trees planted as part of Quincy’s fall tree program.
By Logan Williams and Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Once the weather clears after a wet Monday, it may be a good time to plant some trees.

Crews with Leffers Landscape and Nursery were busy doing just that much of Monday morning.

Elm, Locust and Spring Snow Crabapple were just some of the trees planted as part of Quincy’s fall tree program.

Leffers owner Justin Winchester said Monday marked the start of several more plantings to come.

“So, we have a total of 37 trees to plant for the city. So, I’m hoping to have them all done by Thanksgiving, that’s the plan. But of course, there’s going to be a few stragglers, so my goal is to have them all done by the first week of December,” Winchester said.

He said this time of year is the best time to plant trees, before the ground freezes.

A few important tips to keep in mind when planting include calling 811 before digging, making a big enough hole, backfilling properly after planting and giving the tree lots of water.

“The main thing is just making sure that the tree or shrub, whatever it is, just gets enough water. You just want to make sure with the cooler temperature that it’s getting enough water, about once a week and 10-15 minutes a day,” Winchester said.

He said the watering should stop once the ground freezes and should pick back up during the spring and summer months.

RELATED: Quincy officials remove potentially hazardous trees ahead of upcoming fall tree planting program

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New CDL testing procedures coming to Missouri
New CDL testing procedures coming to Missouri
A nursing home resident in Illinois has been charged with murdering another resident during a...
Nursing home resident charged with murder
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened when the driver of...
Two injured after UTV hits deer in Dunklin County
Charles A. King, 40, of Granite City, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated...
Man accused of leading officers on high-speed, motorcycle chase; holding woman against her will in Franklin Co., Ill.
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

Latest News

Remote Area Medical offers free, 2-day health clinic in Mayfield, Ky.
Remote Area Medical offers free, 2-day health clinic in Mayfield, Ky.
McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating storage building fire
McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating storage building fire
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that happened at a group of...
McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating storage building fire
The first steps toward a new monument in Cape Girardeau were made at today’s city council...
City council discusses new monument in Cape Girardeau
This special device, called YONDR, is a secured, fabric pouch that will store the phones for...
Cape Girardeau school board votes in favor of new cell phone policy