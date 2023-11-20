Heartland Votes
Holiday Open House in downtown Cape Girardeau

FILE PHOTO: The Holiday Open House is a two-day event in downtown Cape Girardeau.
FILE PHOTO: The Holiday Open House is a two-day event in downtown Cape Girardeau.(Noelle Williams)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Holiday Open House is a two-day event in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Mark your calendars for Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. According to organizers, admission is free, but event pricing may vary.

Starting on Friday, you can see live mannequins at Pastimes Antiques, enjoy a hot chocolate bar at Socials Cafe and Christmas carols by Alma Schrader Elementary School students.

On Saturday, there will be children’s activities next to the Old Town Cape Christmas Tree at the Vasterling Suites courtyard, along with photos with Santa.

In the market lot at 35 S. Spanish Street, you can find horse-drawn carriage rides, get a photo with the Grinch and listen to holiday tunes by the Snowbird Street Band.

On Saturday evening, Old St. Vincent Church will host a brass and organ concert at 7 p.m.

