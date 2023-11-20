Heartland Votes
Have breakfast with Santa on Dec. 9

You can have breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 9 at the Shawnee Park Center.
You can have breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 9 at the Shawnee Park Center.(MGN Online)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You can have breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 9 at the Shawnee Park Center.

According to organizers, the breakfast will be from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. It is for ages 12 and under.

All attendees must buy a ticket. It costs $8 per pre-registered guest and $10 per guest day-of.

Breakfast will include donuts, muffins, biscuits and gravy, milk and juice.

Santa will arrive around 9 a.m. Parents are invited to bring their camera to capture the moment.

