Have breakfast with Santa on Dec. 9
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You can have breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 9 at the Shawnee Park Center.
According to organizers, the breakfast will be from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. It is for ages 12 and under.
All attendees must buy a ticket. It costs $8 per pre-registered guest and $10 per guest day-of.
Breakfast will include donuts, muffins, biscuits and gravy, milk and juice.
Santa will arrive around 9 a.m. Parents are invited to bring their camera to capture the moment.
