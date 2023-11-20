Heartland Votes
Garth Brooks unveils new bar on Broadway

The country music superstar gave a sneak peek into the new Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk.
Garth Brooks speaks from his new venue on Broadway in Nashville.
Garth Brooks speaks from his new venue on Broadway in Nashville.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Garth Brooks is opening a new entertainment concept and bar in downtown Nashville.

First announced in April 2023, Brooks’ new bar, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, is located at 411 Broadway, in a 3-story, 40,000+ square foot property purchased in December 2021 via 411, LLC.

“We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably the hottest spot in the country,” Brooks said in a news release. “The goal is a classic honky-tonk that welcomes and encourages love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of country music.”

Brooks worked with a Nashville-based hospitality company owned by brothers Benjamin and Max Goldberg to help execute his vision.

“Garth’s long-standing commitment to Nashville is far beyond music and has been so meaningful to our city,” the Goldbergs said in a news release. “We couldn’t be more excited than to help him bring his concept to reality.”

Friends in Low Places is located on Nashville’s historic Lower Broadway, home to its famous honky-tonks and a stone’s throw from the historic Ryman Auditorium.

