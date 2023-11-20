Heartland Votes
Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt set for Dec. 8

The Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt is set for Friday, December 8.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt is set for Friday, December 8.

It will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Shawnee Park Center. It costs $5 per pre-registered child and $8 per child day-of.

Organizers say you can bring your flashlights and help them find candy canes left all over the grounds of Shawnee Park. You’ll also get to decorate a bag for collecting the candy canes.

They’ll be giving away a bicycle and door prizes.

The event will be held rain or shine. In the event of rain, it will be moved indoors. They ask that you dress according to the weather.

