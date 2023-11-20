First Alert: Soggy Monday

(KFVS) - A strong weather system will make for a soggy start to the work week.

Periods of rain and showers will gradually become more likely today and tonight before moving out Tuesday morning.

The threat for severe storms will stay to our south, but a few embedded thunderstorms are possible, especially in the Bootheel, northwest Tennessee and western Kentucky.

Afternoon highs will be in the 50s.

Tuesday is looking cloudy, breezy and chilly.

Highs will be in the low 50s to upper 40s.

The rest of the week will be cool and dry, including Thanksgiving and Friday.

A slower and weaker system could bring a little rain on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.