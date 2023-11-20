First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Soggy start to the work week.....Thanksgiving still looking cool and dry....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Shaping up to be a cool, wet start to the work week as a strong weather system lifts northeast right over the region today through tonight. Periods of rain and rain showers will become gradually more likely today and tonight….before moving out by Tuesday morning. There is a severe storm threat over the lower Mississippi Valley to our south, but in our area limited instability means only a few embedded thunderstorms are possible, especially in the Bootheel, Tn and Ky. Rain On Tuesday we’ll be on the dry backside of this system, with cloudy, breezy and chilly conditions.

Most of the rest of the week looks to be cool and dry…including Thursday and Friday. Last week models had advertised a rather strong system somewhere in the Friday/Saturday period….but that system is looking slower and weaker…with maybe a little rain on Sunday. Stay tuned.

