Du Quoin man charged with attempted murder in Carbondale shooting

A shooting investigation in Carbondale leads to the arrest of a Du Quoin man and woman.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation in Carbondale leads to the arrest of a Du Quoin man and woman.

According to Carbondale Police, their investigation into the shooting of a person back in July led to the arrest of 18-year-old Blake D. Morrison and 19-year-old Chloe A. McGrew.

Both arrested in Du Quoin on Friday, November 17.

Morrison is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

McGrew is charged with aiding or concealing a fugitive.

Both were booked into the Perry County Jail awaiting extradition to the Jackson County Jail.

According to Carbondale Police, Morrison is accused of shooting a person in the parking lot of a business on the 700 block of East Grand Avenue early Saturday, July 29.

The victim was treated for gunshot wounds and survived the injuries.

Carbondale Police said the suspects and victim knew each other and the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Members with the Illinois State Police, Du Quoin Police Department and the Perry County Sherriff’s Office assisted with the arrests of Morrison and McGrew.

