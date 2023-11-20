Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Dozens of Heartland schools to compete in ‘Turkey Tournament’ in Vienna, Ill.

The basketball season kicks off with the Vienna Classic Tournament on Thanksgiving week.
The basketball season kicks off with the Vienna Classic Tournament on Thanksgiving week.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The basketball season kicks off with the Vienna Classic Tournament on Thanksgiving week.

Several local teams will go head-to-head Monday-Wednesday, November 20-22, Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25, including Carrier Mills High School, Eldorado High School, Massac County High School, Meridian High School and more.

You can click here for a complete schedule with team lineups.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash...
Altenburg man killed in Scott County motorcycle crash
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened when the driver of...
Two injured after UTV hits deer in Dunklin County
Suzanne Shepherd, 89, known for her roles in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Friday...
‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ actress Suzanne Shepherd dead at 89, reports say

Latest News

The Murphysboro Red Devils finish their season with a record of 11-2
Rochester defeats Murphysboro in Class 4A State Football Semifinal match
The football games were played on November 18 and included two Heartland teams
Missouri State Football Tournament scores
You can catch Heartland Football Friday on Heartland News at 10.
Heartland Football Friday 11/17
Heartland Football Friday playoffs preview 11/17
Heartland Football Friday playoffs preview 11/17