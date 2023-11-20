Heartland Votes
Cardinals announce Daniel Descalso as new bench coach

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, center, celebrates with teammate Daniel Descalso, right,...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, center, celebrates with teammate Daniel Descalso, right, after scoring the game winning run past Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Russell Martin, left, during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2014, in St. Louis. The Cardinals won 1-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just like we’ve all expected, a St. Louis fan favorite is returning as an addition to the Cardinals big-league coaching staff.

The Cardinals announced former St. Louis infielder Daniel Descalso will join the Major League coaching staff in 2024, serving as the new bench coach. Last season’s bench coach, Joe McEwing, will serve as a special assistant to John Mozeliak.

The team announced the news in a press release Monday.

Descalso was a member of the Cardinals from 2010 to 2014. He played in the big leagues up until 2019. After concluding his MLB playing career, Descalso served as an assistant on the staff of the Arizona Diamondbacks last season.

While this perhaps was not the addition of a former Cardinals player to the coaching staff that many were expecting this off-season—the Yadier Molina rumors have swirled for weeks—it should be noted that the announcement of Descalso as the bench coach should not be assumed to be the final coaching move of the winter.

In the press release, the Cardinals announced that the team still intends to make further additions to its Major League coaching staff for 2024.

