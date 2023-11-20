Cape Girardeau school board discusses possible new cell phone policy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - School board members will meet Monday evening, November 20 to discuss a possible new cell phone policy.

If approved, the new rule would start in January. According to the district, it will eliminate some phone distractions for students.

This special device, called YONDR, is a secured, fabric pouch that will store the phones for the entire school day.

Teachers and administrators say they think this new program will be a success.

”Five to seven years down the road, or whatever that may be, we are hoping that this will result in high academic achievement for our kids,” Brice Beck, deputy superintendent, said.

“Or just the social skills, the interactions with people, a lot of those soft skills are being forgotten now since cell phone have come on board,” Kim Newman, a Cape Central teacher, added.

Students will be given their own pouch to take to and from school each day.

Magnetic bases to unlock the pouches will be available to students as they leave the building.

According to the district, the total cost of the start-up program for all Central High School students is $28,050.

