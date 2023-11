CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Football receives an at-large bid to the FCS Playoffs.

The announcement was made during the FCS Selection Special on ESPN.

Salukis defeated Indiana State on Saturday 38-9 to finish the regular season 7-4.

SIU will play Nicholls at home in the First Round on Saturday, November 25 at 1 p.m.

