MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Murphysboro hosted Rochester in the Class 4A State Football Semifinal match on Saturday, November 18.

The Rochester Rockets defeated the Murphysboro Red Devils with a final score of 42-14.

The Murphysboro Red Devils finish their season with a record of 11-2.

