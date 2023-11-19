Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Miss Nicaragua crowned 2023’s Miss Universe

Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe...
Miss Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual Miss Universe beauty pageant.(Source: Getty Images via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (CNN) - Miss Nicaragua has been crowned 2023′s Miss Universe.

Meet Sheynnis Palacios. She bested 19 semi-finalists to win the annual beauty pageant in El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador.

This year’s competition brought together 84 winners of national pageants around the globe. They were judged by a panel that included model Halima Aden, “Queer Eye” star Carson Kressley and TikTok influencer Avani Gregg.

Miss Thailand placed as first runner-up.

Palacios takes the crown from R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States, who served as last year’s Miss Universe.

When asked who she would choose to spend a day in the life of, Palacios chose feminist writer Mary Wollstonecraft, the mother of “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bull elk was left killed near Klepzig Mill in Shannon County, Missouri this past weekend.
$20K reward offered for information regarding poacher of bull elk in Shannon County, Mo.
Three Portageville residents were hospitalized after their vehicle crashed and overturned...
2 adults, 1 teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Pemiscot County
The crash occurred as the first vehicle was traveling south bound on the north bound shoulder...
Puxico woman injured in Butler County crash
You can catch Heartland Football Friday on Heartland News at 10.
Heartland Football Friday 11/17
The crash occurred as the vehicle, a 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle, ran off the left side of...
Altenburg man seriously injured in Scott County motorcycle accident

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Gaza’s largest hospital has become the epicenter of fighting in the besieged enclave....
GRAPHIC: Israel-Hamas war rages as outcry grows over Gaza hospital crisis
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
The Murphysboro Red Devils finish their season with a record of 11-2
Rochester defeats Murphysboro in Class 4A State Football Semifinal match