Man leads deputy on high-speed chase, strikes vehicle

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Paducah, Kentucky was arrested early Sunday morning after leading a Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy on a high-speed chase.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 2:30 a.m. on November 19, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Hwy. 641 N. for disregarding emergency equipment and traveling at a high rate of speed.

The suspect periodically slammed his brakes and swerved towards the deputy.

According to the report, the suspect struck the deputy’s vehicle causing minor damage, before continuing onto the grassy area off the shoulder of the road.

The pursuit continued for several more miles before the suspect pulled to the side of the roadway.

He initially refused to get out of the vehicle and would not follow instructions. According to the report, the suspect was very belligerent.

The suspect, 46-year-old Robert T. Bramley of Paducah, was eventually arrested and taken to the Calloway County Detention Facility.

He was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle (Class D felony), resisting arrest, careless driving, speeding 25 mph over the limit, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-degree wanton endangerment (Class D felony) first offense, menacing and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense (aggravated circumstances).

