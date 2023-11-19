Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Graves County Sheriff’s Office locates missing woman

According to the Kentucky State Police, Hayden was found safe on Friday night
According to the Kentucky State Police, Hayden was found safe on Friday night(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman from Water Valley, Kentucky that was reported missing has been located safe.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Lana Hayden left her family’s home on KY 94 West near Water Valley at around 11 a.m. on Friday, November 17.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Hayden was found safe on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bull elk was left killed near Klepzig Mill in Shannon County, Missouri this past weekend.
$20K reward offered for information regarding poacher of bull elk in Shannon County, Mo.
The crash occurred as the first vehicle was traveling south bound on the north bound shoulder...
Puxico woman injured in Butler County crash
You can catch Heartland Football Friday on Heartland News at 10.
Heartland Football Friday 11/17
Three Portageville residents were hospitalized after their vehicle crashed and overturned...
2 adults, 1 teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Pemiscot County
Jeffery A. Edmonds, 61, and Roxane L. Bridges, 52, were arrested at their Farley, Ky. area home...
Couple arrested on meth trafficking charges

Latest News

The crash occurred as the vehicle, a 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle, ran off the left side of...
Altenburg man seriously injured in Scott County motorcycle accident
It was determined that one of the tires dropped off the west side of the roadway, causing him...
Symsonia man injured in motorcycle collision
According to the Dyersburg Police Department, the student ran toward the bus as it was...
Dyersburg High School student injured after school bus accident
The football games were played on November 18 and included two Heartland teams
Missouri State Football Tournament scores