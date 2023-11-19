Graves County Sheriff’s Office locates missing woman

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman from Water Valley, Kentucky that was reported missing has been located safe.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Lana Hayden left her family’s home on KY 94 West near Water Valley at around 11 a.m. on Friday, November 17.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Hayden was found safe on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.