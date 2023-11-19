Heartland Votes
First Alert: Chilly start but warm afternoon; tracking rain overnight

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 11/19
By Olivia Tock
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
(KFVS) - Cooler conditions for your Sunday morning, but things will warm up later today.

Some of our northern counties are experiencing below-freezing as they wake up this morning, but temperatures are expected to quickly rise by noon, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Meghan Smith says after 1 p.m., some clouds will make their way into the Heartland, leaving partly cloudy skies for most places this evening.

Overnight Sunday into Monday morning, your First Alert weather team is tracking rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, moving across the Heartland. The severe weather threat is low.

For Monday, we are looking at an 80 percent chance of rain. These showers will continue into Tuesday morning.

The weather for the rest of the week will be calm, clear and dry--perfect conditions if you have Thanksgiving plans!

