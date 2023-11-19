Craft fair fundraiser at Notre Dame High School

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Cape Girardeau at Notre Dame High School, a craft fair fundraiser took place.

Taking place on November 18 this year, the fundraiser brought in around $50,000 in 2022 and they hope to top that this year.

Vendor Coordinator, Deana Pecord, shared how this event brings the community together.

“When people walk in this craft show, it doesn’t matter if they’re wearing orange, red, if they’re wearing blue and yellow. They’re all just shopping and they’re all getting along, everybody’s friendly and it’s great for the community to come together,” said Pecord.

All proceeds from the event go towards Notre Dame’s Department of Performing Arts.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.