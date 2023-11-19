Heartland Votes
Craft fair fundraiser at Notre Dame High School

Today in Cape Girardeau at Notre Dame Highschool, a craft fair fundraiser took place
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In Cape Girardeau at Notre Dame High School, a craft fair fundraiser took place.

Taking place on November 18 this year, the fundraiser brought in around $50,000 in 2022 and they hope to top that this year.

Vendor Coordinator, Deana Pecord, shared how this event brings the community together.

“When people walk in this craft show, it doesn’t matter if they’re wearing orange, red, if they’re wearing blue and yellow. They’re all just shopping and they’re all getting along, everybody’s friendly and it’s great for the community to come together,” said Pecord.

All proceeds from the event go towards Notre Dame’s Department of Performing Arts.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

