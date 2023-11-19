Another beautiful weather day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday morning heartland! Expect to see another beautiful day with sunshine this morning, along with temps sitting in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will have one more dry day, but as we looking into tomorrow except to see cloudy and wet conditions. Rain chances will increase late tonight and expend into early tomorrow morning is expect to be around all Monday with temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

