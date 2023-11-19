Altenburg man seriously injured in Scott County motorcycle accident

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Altenburg was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Scott County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. on November 18. The driver was going westbound on Route A, two miles east of Chaffee.

The crash occurred as the vehicle, a 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. It then overturned and struck a parked vehicle.

The driver, 51-year-old Douglas B. Murakami, was transported by Air Evac to the Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau to be treated for serious injuries.

According to the MSHP, Murakami was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.