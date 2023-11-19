Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California

The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling,...
The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A 5-year-old California boy fatally stabbed his twin brother, authorities said.

The twins were fighting Wednesday when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling in unincorporated Scotts Valley, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.

“We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Authorities said they do not plan to file criminal charges in the death.

“California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime,” the Facebook post stated. “Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party.”

Scotts Valley is roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bull elk was left killed near Klepzig Mill in Shannon County, Missouri this past weekend.
$20K reward offered for information regarding poacher of bull elk in Shannon County, Mo.
The crash occurred as the first vehicle was traveling south bound on the north bound shoulder...
Puxico woman injured in Butler County crash
You can catch Heartland Football Friday on Heartland News at 10.
Heartland Football Friday 11/17
Three Portageville residents were hospitalized after their vehicle crashed and overturned...
2 adults, 1 teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Pemiscot County
Jeffery A. Edmonds, 61, and Roxane L. Bridges, 52, were arrested at their Farley, Ky. area home...
Couple arrested on meth trafficking charges

Latest News

In Cape Girardeau at Notre Dame High School, a craft fair fundraiser took place. All proceeds...
Craft fair fundraiser at Notre Dame High School
Today in Cape Girardeau at Notre Dame Highschool, a craft fair fundraiser took place
Notre Dame Craft Show
The event will be held on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 at the Osage Centre and...
Cape Girardeau Craft Fair returning for it’s 53rd year
The River Valley Craft Club Craft Fair will be held from November 18 - 19 at the Arena Building...
River Valley Craft Fair on November 18-19