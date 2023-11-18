Heartland Votes
Symsonia man injured in motorcycle collision

It was determined that one of the tires dropped off the west side of the roadway, causing him to travel down an embankment before striking several small trees(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SYMSONIA, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was injured after a motorcycle collision in Symsonia on Friday afternoon.

Around 12:47 p.m. on November 17, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office went to the intersection of KY 450 and KY 348 West in the Symsonia area for a single vehicle injury collision.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation determined that 58-year-old Bruce Awbery of Symsonia was operating a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, traveling south on KY 348W. It was determined that one of Awbery’s tires dropped off the west side of the roadway, causing him to travel down an embankment before striking several small trees.

Through a witness statement, it was determined Awbery was traveling at a high rate of speed just prior to the collision.

Awbery was treated at the scene by Mayfield-Graves County EMS, before being taken to a local hospital. Awbery was later flown to an out-of-state hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

