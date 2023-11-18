Heartland Votes
Saturday morning outlook

By Meghan Smith
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. Expect a lot of sunshine for today with temps warming up into the upper 50s to low 60s for today. The same pattern of weather is expected for tomorrow morning, with lows in the lower to mid-30s and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Mostly bright with a build-up of clouds that turns partly cloudy in the afternoon. There may also be a slight breeze coming from the south.

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 11/18
Cool dry weekend ahead
