Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Puxico woman injured in Butler County crash

The crash occurred as the first vehicle was traveling south bound on the north bound shoulder...
The crash occurred as the first vehicle was traveling south bound on the north bound shoulder and struck the passenger side of the second vehicle(Source: MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QULIN, Mo. (KFVS) - A Puxico woman was injured in a Butler County crash on Friday afternoon.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash occurred around 5:35 p.m. on November 17. The crash location was on Highway 53 in Qulin.

The crash occurred as the first vehicle, a 2004 Hyundai XG350, was traveling south bound on the north bound shoulder. The Hyundai struck the passenger side of the second vehicle, a 2021 Toyota Tacoma.

Neither driver was injured in the crash, but the passenger of the Toyota, 63-year-old Myshena Crisel of Puxico was injured. Crisel was transported by ambulance to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center to be treated for moderate injuries.

According to the MSHP, Crisel was wearing a safety device.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bull elk was left killed near Klepzig Mill in Shannon County, Missouri this past weekend.
$20K reward offered for information regarding poacher of bull elk in Shannon County, Mo.
A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Cape Girardeau in October.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Cape Girardeau
Jeffery A. Edmonds, 61, and Roxane L. Bridges, 52, were arrested at their Farley, Ky. area home...
Couple arrested on meth trafficking charges
Friday, October 1 is a day hundreds of people in Stoddard County won’t forget. Around 700...
Ripple effects of Dexter Tyson plant shutdown being felt across southeast Mo.
Two people were killed after a plane crashed into a solar farm in Union City, Tennessee...
Plane that crashed in Union City, Tenn. killing 2 registered to Minnesota company

Latest News

USPS suggests getting your shipping done early instead of waiting until the last minute.
Holiday shipping deadlines
'Tis the season of crowded stores and online shopping. And if you have to send gifts long...
Holiday shipping deadlines
This is the seventh year in a row organizers came down to help Cairo families ahead of...
Families receive turkeys, canned goods in Cairo, Ill.
Anna-Jonesboro isn’t just a geographical location, it’s a place that supports and shapes lives....
My Heartland Home: Meghan Smith takes us to Anna-Jonesboro