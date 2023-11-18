Puxico woman injured in Butler County crash

QULIN, Mo. (KFVS) - A Puxico woman was injured in a Butler County crash on Friday afternoon.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash occurred around 5:35 p.m. on November 17. The crash location was on Highway 53 in Qulin.

The crash occurred as the first vehicle, a 2004 Hyundai XG350, was traveling south bound on the north bound shoulder. The Hyundai struck the passenger side of the second vehicle, a 2021 Toyota Tacoma.

Neither driver was injured in the crash, but the passenger of the Toyota, 63-year-old Myshena Crisel of Puxico was injured. Crisel was transported by ambulance to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center to be treated for moderate injuries.

According to the MSHP, Crisel was wearing a safety device.

